Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is extending a state of emergency as a surge of respiratory illnesses in adults and children — including COVID-19, RSV and the flu — strains hospitals. The executive order issued Wednesday calls for the Oregon Health Authority and other state agencies to deploy emergency volunteer health care workers and designate emergency health centers. The Health Authority is also pursuing up to $25 million in supplemental nurse staffing contracts. At a briefing Wednesday, Health Authority Director Patrick Allen told lawmakers that an Oregon infant born prematurely was recently treated in an adult intensive care unit because no neonatal ICU or pediatric ICU beds were available in Oregon, Washington or Idaho.