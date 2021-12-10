YAKIMA - In an exclusive interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Travis Scott spoke out about the crowd surge that happened at the Astroworld Music Festival while he was preforming saying he's not to blame.
Of those that died at the concert, is 21-year-old Antonio Axel Acosta. His family was able to put Axel to rest last month at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
During an interview on the day of Axel's burial, his family indicated they want to make sure this never happens again. That's why they're apart of the class action lawsuit filed against Travis Scott. Their attorney, Tony Buzbee said the family's motivation is accountability of those responsible.
Buzbee also said Travis Scott has a history of promoting violence, making him partially responsible.
"He encourages people to be violent at his concerts, he encourages people to jump from the balcony, this is in the lyrics of his song," Buzbee said. "The police chief of Houston indicated his concerns for the security and welfare of people attending the concert, Travis Scott, his team, all the people that surround him, they didn't do anything to alleviate those issues."
Finally breaking his silence, Travis Scott said while he feels bad but he's not to blame.
"At the end of the day these fans are your family so you feel like you lost something," Scott said.
When Charlamagne Tha God asked Travis Scott if him promoting this behavior led to the surge this is what he said.
"Yeah nah, it's something I've been working on for awhile of just creating these experiences and trying to show these experiences happening in a safe environment," Scott said. "Us as artists we trust professionals to make sure that if things happen, people leave safely and it didn't feel just like a regular show as far as energy. People didn't show up there to just be harmful."
Buzbee said it's not Travis Scott's decision to make. It's up for the jury to decide if he's responsible.
"As they say when you're digging yourself a hole, stop digging," Buzbee said. "If Travis Scott wanted to do something to make these families feel even a little bit better, the best thing he could do is say I'm really really sorry and I'm partly to blame and we're not going to let this happen again, but you won't hear that from Travis Scott."
Travis Scott has asked for lawsuits to be dismissed, saying he wasn't aware of what happened at the concert until later. Reports show the artist kept singing throughout the tragedy.
Buzbee is representing about 250 clients that went to the Astroworld Music Festival. The lawsuit is for more than $750 million.