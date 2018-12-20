NBC NEWS - Brian Kolfage, a decorated Air Force veteran, has started an online fundraiser in an effort to pay for building the border wall between Mexico and the United States.

Kolfage is considered one of the most severely wounded US Airmen to survive an attack in the Middle East. He's a triple amputee who spends his time as a motivational speaker sharing his story of strength and courage.

"As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today," said Kolfage in a statement on his gofundme page.

He stands behind President Trump and even went as far to say the following, "Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society."

Koklfage said it's now up to Americans to pitch in and get the wall built.

The Trump administration says the cost to build the wall is $5 billion. Gofundme caps out donations at $1 billion. Kolfage is in works with the White House to set up a point of contact where all the funds will go once the goal is met.

If the goal of $1 billion is not met, Kolfage says every penny will be returned to those who have donated.

This isn't the first time a large private donation has been made to the US Government. In 2012, David Rubenstein donated $7.5 million to help repair the Washington Monument after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake damaged the obelisk.

In just 3 days, the gofundme for the border wall has generated $5.4 million from over 80,000 donations.