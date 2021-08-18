HAITI - Tropical storm Grace descends on the southwestern coast preventing search and rescue teams from looking for missing people from the 7.2 earthquake on Saturday.
Haitian officials have raised the death toll from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake Saturday by more than 500 bringing the total to 1,941 people.
Haiti's Civil Protection Agency says the number of injured people is 9,900.
Injured people have had to wait in the sweltering heat before getting any medical attention.
The storm that's raining down on them is hitting the southwestern coast of Haiti, the area that felt the quake the most.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.