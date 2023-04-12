A federal judge has ruled that BNSF Railway intentionally violated the terms of an agreement with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community in Washington state by running 100-car trains carrying crude oil over the reservation. The Seattle Times reports in a written order Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Lasnik said the railway made a unilateral decision in increasing the number of trains and cars without the tribe’s consent. Lasnik ruled that BNSF “willfully, consciously and knowingly exceeded the limitations on its right of access” from September 2012 to May 2021 “in pursuit of profits.” A BNSF spokesperson declined to comment to the newspaper on the ruling. The agreement allowed trains to carry 25 cars per day.