Donald Trump heads to court in Manhattan on Tuesday for the first-ever criminal arraignment of a former U.S. president.
Trump flew to New York on Monday from his Florida residence to prepare to surrender ahead of the hearing.
He was indicted Thursday on charges related to a hush money payment his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office had not unsealed a grand jury indictment, which contains details of the charges against Trump, by Tuesday morning.
Trump is due to appear before acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan at 2:15 p.m. ET. News outlets have pushed for the judge to allow camera access during the hearing, an effort Trump’s lawyers have opposed.
Bragg will hold a news conference following the arraignment. The ex-president, meanwhile, plans to travel back to his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida after the hearing and deliver remarks there.
Trump denies the claim by Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, that she had sex with him one time in 2006. He also denies wrongdoing related to the $130,000 payment Cohen gave her to keep quiet about the alleged tryst.
New York police officials estimate that there are about 300 pro-Trump protestors near Manhattan Supreme Court, compared to about 150 people demonstrating their displeasure with the former president, NBC reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.