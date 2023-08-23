Mugshot of Rudy Giuliani
Fulton County Sheriff's Office AFP Getty Images

Giuliani mug shot released by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Zoë Richards
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released Rudy Giuliani's mug shot following his surrender this afternoon.
 
 
Jenna Ellis surrenders to authorities

Megan Lebowitz and Charlie Gile

Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis has surrendered to authorities in Fulton County.

Her consent bond order, filed yesterday, is $100,000 in total. The bond amount for the count of violation of Georgia's RICO Act is $75,000, and the amount for the count of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer is $25,000.

Ellis is the ninth of 19 defendants to surrender. Trump has said he will surrender tomorrow.

Giuliani said he spoke with Trump today

Zoë Richards

In brief comments to reporters this afternoon after his booking, Giuliani said that he spoke with Trump today.

"I talked to the president today. I wish him well," Giuliani said. "I have every confidence in him."

Trump has said he will travel to Atlanta tomorrow for his booking at the Fulton County Jail.

 