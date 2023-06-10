Ron DeSantis ventured far from the usual presidential campaign trail Saturday, heading to a rodeo in reliably red Oklahoma to make the case that he’s the top alternative to Donald Trump — even as the former president’s indictment threatens to upend the 2024 Republican primary race. The Florida governor sought to project strength by campaigning in one of the more than a dozen states scheduled to hold its GOP primary on Super Tuesday next March, weeks after the earliest states vote. He also notched the endorsement of Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, the first governor to formally announce his support for DeSantis.