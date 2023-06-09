Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents. That’s according to an indictment unsealed Friday that also alleges that he improperly shared a Pentagon “plan of attack” and a classified map related to a military operation. The indictment accused Trump of willfully defying Justice Department demands to return documents he had taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the records and even telling his lawyers that he wanted to defy a subpoena for the materials. Jack Smith, the Justice Department special counsel who filed the case, says, “We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone.”