update 4:55 P.M. Trump's motorcade has departed the Fulton County Jail. It had arrived at around 7:34 p.m. ET and departed just over 20 minutes later.
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office took a mug shot of Trump when he was booked, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The photo has not been released yet.
Former President Donald Trump has been arrested at the Fulton County Jail on felony charges in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.
Trump used a local bail bondsman to post his bond.He has already paid, a bonding agent confirmed.
District Attorney Fani Willis oversaw the sweeping investigation and the racketeering charges.Many of Trump's 18 co-defendants, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, have already surrendered in the election interference case.
A federal judge yesterday denied requests by two defendants — Meadows and Jeffrey Clark — to delay their arrests. All defendants face a deadline of noon tomorrow to voluntarily surrender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.