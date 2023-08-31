Liberal groups are trying to end Donald Trump's attempt to return to the White House by arguing he's ineligible to be president after trying to overturn the 2020 election. The groups cite a rarely used provision of the 14th Amendment barring from public office those who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and then engaged in “insurrection” against it. The court battles may not begin until October. But experts say it's inevitable any legal challenges will end up before the U.S. Supreme Court. That creates a new level of legal uncertainty around Trump's Republican presidential bid besides four criminal cases he faces. Trump calls efforts to block him from state ballots "election interference.”