Son of real estate mogul Fred Trump, Donald Trump inherited the family business and began expensive developments in Manhattan. He also developed hotels and casinos, which resulted in multiple bankruptcy filings.

His most high-profile role, however, was hosting the reality television show "The Apprentice" from 2004 until 2015, when he decided to enter the political fray as a Republican presidential candidate. His participation on the show was his salvation, providing him with millions of dollars in related deals and a national platform, paving the way for his candidacy.

Trump based his platform on nationalist and anti-immigrant policies that resonated with intensely loyal white nationalist groups. He subsequently scored the Republican party's nomination, despite multiple sexual assault allegations, and eventually won the presidential race against Hillary Clinton.

He is the first president to have never held office or served in the military. During his controversial term as president, he was impeached twice and subsequently denied the results of the 2020 election, in which Joe Biden was elected. On Jan. 6, 2021, he was accused of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol, which left four people dead.