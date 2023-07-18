A Florida judge who issued a court ruling last year that critics said was unduly favorable to Donald Trump is set to preside over the first pretrial conference in his landmark criminal case concerning the willful retention of classified documents. Prosecutors and defense lawyers are scheduled to appear Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to discuss the rules and procedures that will govern how classified evidence is used in the case. It’s a routine subject for any prosecution that concerns classified information, but it’s notable because it will be Cannon’s first time hearing arguments in the case since the Republican former president's indictment last month.