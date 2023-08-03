Mike Pence fought the Department of Justice in court to try to avoid testifying against his former boss. But in a new federal indictment unsealed Tuesday, the former vice president plays a central role in the latest criminal charges against Donald Trump. The 45-page indictment is informed, in part, by contemporaneous notes that Pence kept of their conversations in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Wednesday, Pence said that Trump had demanded he choose the former president over the Constitution and stop Congress from certifying Trump's loss to Joe Biden.