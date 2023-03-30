In Trump's first public reaction to the New York grand jury's indictment of him, the former president called the decision "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."
The statement released by his 2024 presidential campaign said that the "radical Left Democrats" have engaged in a witch hunt to destroy his MAGA movement.
"You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this," Trump said. “The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable — indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference."
Trump accused Democrats of cheating "countless times" and "weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever."
The former president said that Manhattan District Attorney is "doing Joe Biden’s dirty work" and predicted that the indictment will "will backfire massively on Joe Biden."
"So our Movement, and our Party — united and strong — will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he said.
