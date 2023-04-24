Fox News is parting ways with conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson, one of the network's most popular prime-time anchors.
The network announced the stunning news in a statement Monday morning, days after parent company Fox Corp. agreed to pay nearly $800 million to Dominion Voting Systems to avert a high-stakes defamation trial.
Carlson's program, "Tucker Carlson Tonight," remained one of the most watched cable news shows, outpacing rivals at MSNBC and CNN.
In the lead-up to the Dominion trial, Carlson's internal communications were released and showed him criticizing former President Donald Trump and acknowledging the falsity of his claims about the 2020 election.
Carlson, a longtime political commentator who worked for CNN and MSNBC before joining Fox News, emerged in recent years as one of the channel's most-watched opinion hosts while also embracing far-right rhetoric and culture war issues.
