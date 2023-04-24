The U.S. is setting a record pace for mass killings this year. In the last week, four people were fatally shot at a Sweet 16 party in Alabama, and a man shot and killed another four people in Maine. Data maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows 88 people have died in 17 mass killings since Jan. 1. Fred Guttenberg's daughter died in a mass shooting at a Florida high school in 2018. He says he’s outraged that more families are suffering. On average the data shows at least four people have died in mass killings once every 6 and 1/2 days this year. The numbers exclude perpetrator deaths.