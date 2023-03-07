A Mexican official says two U.S. citizens missing since their violent abduction Friday in the northern Mexican border city of Matamoros have been found dead and two others were alive. Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said Tuesday that one of the surviving U.S. citizens was wounded and the other was not. The FBI had reported Sunday that it was searching with Mexican authorities for the missing Americans. A relative of one of them said Monday that they had traveled together from South Carolina so one of them could get a tummy tuck from a Matamoros doctor.