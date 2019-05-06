Tyson Foods recalls 12 million pounds of chicken strips

Tyson Foods is recalling almost 12 million pounds of chicken strips over contamination fears.

The federal government's Food Safety and Inspection Service reports it's aware of six complaints from people who found pieces of metal in the product.

The frozen, ready-to-eat products have "use by dates" between October 1st, 2019 through March 7th, 2020.

The chart contains a list of the products subject to recall.

The federal agency says the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.