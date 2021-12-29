U.S. breaks record for new daily COVID cases

The U.S. has broken it’s previous record for new cases of COVID-19 per day, with an average of more than 265,000 new cases per day. The previous record had been set in Jan. 2021, when we saw around 252,000 new cases on average each day.
Case rates were down a few weeks ago, but with omicron and delta both presently spreading, new cases are more than twice what they were just two weeks ago.
While both hospitalization rates and death rates have not surpassed prior records, they are significantly increasing from rates recorded over the past few weeks. There are about 60,000 Americans hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the CDC. While this is better than one year ago, the large number is still a strain on hospitals nationwide.
Data also shows that hospitalizations are largely unvaccinated people, suggesting that the vaccines are effective in minimizing case rates and/or severity. There is also a possibility, research deposits, that omicron does not make people as sick as other variants. The CDC estimates that omicron represents around 59% of cases in the U.S. and delta represents 41%.
According to the World Health Organization, there were 11% more new COVID-19 cases worldwide on Dec. 20-26 compared to the week prior. Almost 4.99 million cases were recorded.