WASHINGTON — UPDATE: The call reporting a possible active shooter in a Capitol office building on the afternoon of August 2 may have been a "bogus call" according to Chief of Police Thomas Manger.
"So far nothing. We found nothing concerning," Manger said after a search of the Russell Senate Office Building.
Original Coverage
U.S. Capitol Police have locked down and evacuated the Russell Senate Office Building after receiving reports of a possible active shooter, two law enforcement officials told NBC News.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the agency said that it received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting at the Capitol at 2:30 p.m.
U.S. Capitol Police tweeted on Wednesday just before 3 p.m. ET that their officers were searching in and around a Senate office building in response to "a concerning 911 call."
"Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here," the agency tweeted.
In a follow-up post on Twitter, Capitol Police said, “If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots."
Officers blocked access to the underground tunnels leading to the Senate office buildings from the main Capitol building.
While the Russell building was evacuated, the security posture at the Capitol building itself appeared fairly calm, but alert. The building itself has not yet been locked down.
Most lawmakers are currently away from the Capitol and in their congressional districts for the August recess. Staff members still report to their offices on Capitol Hill, but there are likely fewer people in the office buildings during the recess period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.