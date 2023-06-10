Three men are are being held on drug trafficking charges accusing them of supplying illicit fentanyl linked to a fatal overdose in Portland, Oregon. U.S. prosecutors say the men are Honduran nationals. Their attorneys didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Earlier this week a sheriff deputy from the Washington Interagency Narcotics Team responded to the scene of a fatal overdose in Portland. Prosecutors say the victim’s adult son told investigators he and his mother had recently purchased around 100 fentanyl pills for $200. Like many states, Oregon has grappled with a surge in opioid overdose deaths fueled by fentanyl, which is highly addictive and 50 times more potent than heroin.