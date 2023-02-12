U.S. military shoots down unidentified object over Lake Huron

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday, a congressional source briefed on the matter and two U.S. officials told NBC News — the fourth flying object in less than two weeks to be downed over North American airspace.
The officials all said there are no indications of any collateral damage and that the object went down in the lake and officials expect to recover it.
The FAA briefly closed some airspace over Lake Michigan on Sunday to support Department of Defense activities, the agency said in a statement. The airspace has since been reopened.
Michigan Reps. Jack Bergman and Elissa Slotkin both tweeted earlier Sunday that they spoke to the Department of Defense and an "object" above Lake Huron was shot down.
"I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another “object” over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots," Bergman tweeted. "The American people deserve far more answers than we have."
Slotkin tweeted, "The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and it’s [sic] purpose. She added that will continue to ask Congress for a full briefing."
After news broke that the object had been downed, Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., and Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., tweeted that they were notified by the Department of Defense that an object over Lake Huron was shot down.
U.S. Northern Command and NORAD initially detected a radar contact and sent fighter aircraft to investigate, according to a senior administration official. Those aircraft did not identify any object to correlate to the radar hits, which led NORTHCOM and NORAD to believe it could be an anomaly and continue to monitor the situation.
But NORTHCOM/NORAD on Sunday re-acquired the radar contact and detected an unmanned object from Montana flying over Wisconsin and Michigan, the official said. The detected unmanned object was over Michigan’s upper peninsula at approx. 20,000 feet.
The object’s path and altitude raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation, the official continued, and out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of military leaders, President Joe Biden directed the unidentified object be shot down.
It is unclear whether the object has surveillance capabilities, the official added. It presented as an octagonal structure with strings hanging off, but no discernible payload.
After the Chinese surveillance balloon was downed this month, the U.S. military is now looking at a wider range of radar data as it monitors North American airspace, and is looking at more objects and smaller objects that it might have filtered out as clutter in the past, two U.S. Defense officials told NBC News. The Washington Post was first to report this shift.
It remains unclear if the military is now spotting objects that have been present but not noticed, or if there are new aerial objects that were not present before.
One U.S. Defense official said that the North American Aerospace Defense Command is looking at more raw radar data than previously.
“The easiest comparison is an online search for a car, when you use filters for color, model, etc, and see the search results, then go back and say turn off the color filter and you see more options,” the official told NBC News. “The data was always there, but due to how we process radar data into visualizations for decision-making, some of that data was screened out. We’re actively adjusting that process now to refine how we see, which of course affects what we see."
“We don’t yet know whether these phenomena have been there for a while and we’re just now seeing them, or if this is new," the official added. "Between data from object recovery and going through or technical radar data, we are working toward better understanding."
On Feb. 4, a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down by an F-22 Raptor with a Sidewinder missile off the coast of South Carolina near Myrtle Beach.
Then, on Friday the U.S. military shot down a "high-altitude object" flying over Alaskan airspace and Arctic waters. National Security Council official John Kirby confirmed at the White House described the object flying at an altitude of roughly 40,000 feet as “roughly the size of a small car.”
A day later, a U.S. fighter jet shot down another unidentified object in the skies over Canada on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's orders.
