U.S. Senators agree to extend summer meal programs for kids

WASHINGTON, D.C. -
Two U.S. Senators are co-sponsoring a bill to extend summer meal programs that provide food for kids.
Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said today they are co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation that would extend federal school meal flexibilities for children in Oregon and nationwide until September 30, 2023.
The U.S. Senate says in a press release these flexibilities have been crucial to feeding children throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Senate says with 90 percent of schools still facing many challenges as they return to normal operations, these flexibilities give schools and summer meal programs much-needed support to deal with ongoing food service issues and keep kids fed.
Among the list of senators co-sponsoring the bipartisan bill is Washington Senator Patty Murray.
