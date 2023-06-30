WASHINGTON, D.C.- The U.S. Supreme Court made multiple major rulings on Thursday and Friday including striking down affirmative action programs in colleges, stopping President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation plans and ruling in favor of a religious web designer's denial of service to same-sex couples.
Affirmative action programs
On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ended affirmative action programs at the University of North Carolina in a vote of 6-3 and Harvard in a vote of 6-2 in which Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was recused.
Affirmative action programs came into existence following the 2003 ruling Grutter v. Bollinger in which race could be considered a factor in the admissions process in order to maintain diverse campuses.
President Biden countered the ruling by promising that his administration would provide guidance for colleges on how they could maintain diversity without violating the ruling.
Biden's student loan debt relief plan
In a 6-3 ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court invalidated President Biden's student loan debt relief plan.
The justices ruled that the program was an unlawful exercise of presidential power as it had not been approved by Congress.
"I will stop at nothing to find other ways to deliver relief to hard-working middle-class families," Biden said. "My administration will continue to work to bring the promise of higher education to every American."
The plan would have allowed eligible borrowers to cancel up to $20,000 in debt and would have cost $400 billion.
Religious denial of service
In another 6-3 ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Colorado web designer Lorie Smith who refused requests made by same-sex couples due to her religious beliefs.
The court ruled that Smith has a free speech right under the First Amendment of the Constitution to refuse to endorse messages she disagrees with.
"The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place, where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court.
The ruling could allow owners of similar businesses to evade punishment from laws in the 29 states that protect LGBTQ rights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.