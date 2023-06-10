Former President Donald Trump is blasting his historic federal indictment as “ridiculous” and “baseless.” His comments comes in his first public appearance since the charges were unsealed. In an appearance at the Georgia Republican Convention, Trump tried to frame the 37 criminal charges he's facing as an attack not just on him but also on his supporters. The strategy is a well-worn one for Trump, who remains the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination despite his mounting legal woes. In the indictment unsealed Friday, Trump is accused of willfully defying Justice Department demands to return classified documents, enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the records and telling his lawyers that he wanted to defy a subpoena.