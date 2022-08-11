United States Secretary for Department of Energy: Jennifer M. Granholm

WASHINGTON D.C. -
Jennifer M. Granholm was first sworn in as the Secretary of Energy on February 25, 2021. She's the 16th Secretary of Energy for the United States.
Secretary Granholm is helping DOE achieve President Biden's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by the year, 2050.
Part of that, includes advances in clean energy tech. and creating nearly millions of good-paying, union clean energy jobs. Another part, building a future with clean energy.
She also oversees DOE's core missions of promoting America's leadership in scientific discovery. As well as, maintaining the nuclear deterrent and reducing nuclear danger and fixing the environmental harms that are caused by legacy defense programs.
Sec. Granholm is the former Governor of Michigan, serving 2003 to 2011. Prior to being governor, she served as the attorney general in the state from 1999 to 2003.
In 2004, she was introduced to the Michigan's Women's Hall of Fame.
During the 2016 presidential elections, Sec. Granholm, was the co-chair for the Clinton president campaign.
During Sec. Granholm's confirmation hearing on January 27, 2021, "I will focus on three missions: first, the security of America through the National Nuclear Security Administration and clean-up of our Cold War legacy, ensuring that we can protect our nation," she said, "Second, supporting the amazing scientific work being done at the DOE’s 17 National Labs and other facilities across the country, including on climate change and emissions reductions. And third, taking that research to scale, deploying it to create jobs for Americans."
