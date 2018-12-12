PENDLETON, OR - You may have heard, seen or even own a drone. The technical name is Unmanned Air System, or UAS. This includes the unmanned aircraft that flies without a pilot on board and the operation is from the ground.
They are used in the military, homeland security and in many other ways. There is a UAS Range right here in our own backyard based out at the Pendleton Airport - the Pendleton UAS Range.
PAE ISR was recently awarded a partnership with NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration to perform a 2020 demonstration using sense and avoid technology.
One of the worlds largest defense contractors, PAE ISR, works out of the Pendleton UAS Range with their UAS, the Resolute Eagle.
The Resolute eagle is a UAS with an 18 foot wingspan. "Our headquarters are in Virginia and there's a lot of history there in the United States... resolute, being you know a resolute figure, a resolute thing. We thought it was a proper term to add to it... to be resolute in the form of an eagle," said Jake Jacobs, Chief Engineering Officer for PAE ISR.
PAE ISR was recently awarded a partnership with NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration to perform a 2020 demonstration using sense and avoid technology.
This sense and avoid technology they are testing will allow the Unmanned Air Systems to be in flight above the 500-foot drone requirement, without a visual line of sight by observers and without a chase plane. All requirements issued by the FAA.
Chief Technology Officer Jake Jacobs said, "We consider ourselves a pioneer in this industry."
They are developing the technology for two goals: one to be allowed safe passage of Unmanned Air Systems in national air space, and the second they plan on using the technology on the Resolute Eagle to run pipeline inspections. They will be testing the technology on the natural gas pipeline that runs through Pendleton within the next two years.
The demonstration with NASA will involve the unmanned Resolute Eagle flying with a manned aircraft. They will be testing the technology - the purpose of it is so both aircrafts will not crash into each other.
"We will be able to visually transit without having an observer or a chase plane. So it's actually pretty big for the industry," said Jacobs.
One day PAE ISR hopes to use this technology to help Unmanned Air Systems fly in national airspace and to help aid humanitarian efforts.