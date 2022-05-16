May 16, 2022 8:20 a.m. - The Seattle Police Department posted on Twitter that 8-year-old Kiya Matteson was found.
This morning around 5 a.m. an Amber Alert was issued for the young girl after a man abducted her.
According to SPD, the girl was in the car with her mother and a man in the passengers seat. Matteson's mother got out of the car and the passenger jumped into the driver's seat, locked all the doors and took off with Matteson.
Police have not confirmed whether the suspect is in custody.
If you see them call 911.
This is a developing story so information may change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as it becomes available.
