Dozens of transgender people in Florida who can't afford to move are turning to crowdfunding to help them leave after the passage of new legislation that targets the LGBTQ community. That includes a law that curtails access to gender-affirming care for adults and bans it for minors. People have given $200,000 since January to fundraisers on GoFundMe started by trans people seeking to leave Florida, according to data from the platform. Jalen Drummond is GoFundMe’s director of public affairs. Drummond said GoFundMe has also seen an increase of 39% from April to May in the number of fundraisers created to help trans people leave the state.