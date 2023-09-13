House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s sudden decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden appears to have won over even the most reluctant Republicans. Some GOP lawmakers are pushing for it to move quickly rather than drag into the 2024 election year. But others expect it will take months. Meanwhile, the White House is mobilizing to go on offense, calling the GOP's impeachment allegations unfounded and merely bowing to former President Donald Trump. All the while, McCarthy faces turmoil on his right flank as he tries to steer the House to approve government funding and stave off a federal shutdown.