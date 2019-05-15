LAS VEGAS, NV - Police released surveillance footage Tuesday that appears to show a woman pushing a 74-year-old man off a Las Vegas bus, causing injuries that killed him weeks later, authorities said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred March 21 as a 25-year-old woman, Cadesha Bishop, argued with other passengers on the bus.

"When the bus stopped to allow passengers off, Bishop and the victim got into a verbal argument," police said in a news release Tuesday. "As the victim attempted to exit, Bishop shoved him out of the bus and onto the ground."

The man, Serge Fournier, "hit his head on the concrete sidewalk," KSNV reported. He initially refused medical treatment but went to the hospital that night, police said.

He died April 23, his family told police earlier this month.

Bishop was arrested May 6 and charged with open murder on an elderly-vulnerable person, authorities said. She was being held on $100,000 bond.

Now, police are seeking the public's help to locate anyone who witnessed the incident. If you have information, call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. You also can contact authorities anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.