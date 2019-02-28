ST. LOUIS, MO - Video from a Missouri day care shows a worker injuring a 3-year-old girl when she suddenly grabs the child by the arm and flings her into a cabinet for no apparent reason.
The incident happened in early February at the Brighter Day Care and Preschool in St. Louis, according to news reports.
In the video, the girl is seen calmly standing by a chair when the worker walks across the room, grabs her by the arm, drags her across the floor and throws her against a cabinet.
The girl received a gash across her forehead and was treated at a local hospital where she needed seven stitches, KTVI-TV reported.
But what really upset the child’s parents is a note the worker sent home explaining that the girl was injured in a “fall.”
“In no world did this family have any idea that what was called a fall was actually an assault until they came to see that video,” attorney Jennifer Hansen told KTVI.
The worker was fired five says later after the parents and day care management watched surveillance video of the incident.
Police and state officials are investigating.