Prosecutors plan next week to release the video that led authorities in Virginia to charge seven deputies and three state mental hospital employees with second-degree murder in the death of a handcuffed and shackled man. Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the family of Irvo Otieno gave their blessing to release the video after watching it. Attorneys for the family described the video to reporters as 12 agonizing minutes of deputies pushing down on Otineo, who is Black. The attorneys said his arms and legs were restrained. Defense attorneys say they haven't seen the video yet, and prosecutors are trying to curry public favor rather than assure a fair trial.