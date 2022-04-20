#18. Dental assistants

Bremerton-Silverdale, WA

- Annual mean salary: $45,170

- #77 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 390

National

- Annual mean salary: $42,310

- Employment: 312,140

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($58,570)

--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($56,240)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($54,550)

- Job description: Perform limited clinical duties under the direction of a dentist. Clinical duties may include equipment preparation and sterilization, preparing patients for treatment, assisting the dentist during treatment, and providing patients with instructions for oral healthcare procedures. May perform administrative duties such as scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes.

 Syda Productions // Shutterstock

ATLANTA, Georgia - 

The Center for Disease Control says dental visits declined significantly during the start of the pandemic. 

This data comes from the CDC National Center for Health Statistics. 

The CDC says a percentage of adults 18 to 64 who had a dental visit in the past year declined from 65% in 2019 to under 63% in 2020. 

The decline is seen in all genders, races all over the United States. 

The CDC says one reason the decline could have happened is from limited office hours and services at the beginning of the pandemic. 