ATLANTA, Georgia -
The Center for Disease Control says dental visits declined significantly during the start of the pandemic.
This data comes from the CDC National Center for Health Statistics.
The CDC says a percentage of adults 18 to 64 who had a dental visit in the past year declined from 65% in 2019 to under 63% in 2020.
The decline is seen in all genders, races all over the United States.
The CDC says one reason the decline could have happened is from limited office hours and services at the beginning of the pandemic.
