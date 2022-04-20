Bremerton-Silverdale, WA

- Annual mean salary: $45,170

- #77 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 390

National

- Annual mean salary: $42,310

- Employment: 312,140

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($58,570)

--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($56,240)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($54,550)

- Job description: Perform limited clinical duties under the direction of a dentist. Clinical duties may include equipment preparation and sterilization, preparing patients for treatment, assisting the dentist during treatment, and providing patients with instructions for oral healthcare procedures. May perform administrative duties such as scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes.