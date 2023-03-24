WASHINGTON, D.C.-
House Republicans passed a legislation referred to as the "Parents Bill of Rights" that would give parents a larger role in what is taught in their children's schools.
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) supported passage of the bill through the House and released the following statement on its passage:
“Having three kids studying at home during the pandemic exposed some of the radical ideas being taught in the classroom. Political agendas and woke narratives – from Critical Race Theory to gender identity – are being forced on young children as their math and reading scores continue to tumble,” said McMorris Rodgers. “This trend is not only alarming, it’s dangerous. I firmly believe parents must have a say in their children’s education, and this legislation we passed today will make sure they get it.”
Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA) also supported the Parents Bill of Rights Act and released the following statement after its passage:
"Parents know what's best for their children and are their greatest advocates. Ensuring they have a say in their child's education is just common-sense," said Rep. Newhouse. "I'm proud to see the passage of this critical legislation that will provide families with more options to collaborate with school districts, have more access to information regarding their children's education, and ultimately provide a better curriculum and learning experience for our next generation of leaders."
