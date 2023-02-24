February 24 marks the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and political leaders around the world are marking the occasion and highlighting the resolve of the Ukrainian people.
President Biden in a speech in Poland after visiting Kyiv ahead of the anniversary of the war starting:
"One year into this war, Putin no longer doubts the strength of our coalition, but he still doubts our conviction. He doubts our staying power. But there should be no doubt, out support for Ukraine will not waiver. NATO will not be divided and we will not tire."
U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) released the following statement:
"One year ago, Vladimir Putin made the cruel and senseless decision to invade Ukraine and wage a brutal and unprovoked war against a sovereign democracy. As Russia's tanks rolled into Ukraine, the world feared Kyiv could soon fall. But a year later, Ukraine stands tall."
"Let's be clear that Putin's invasion and the atrocities he's committed-ongoing mass murders and indiscriminate attacks against civilians-are acts of genocide. But the Ukrainian people have not only capably defended their country, they have inspired the world with their absolutely remarkable courage and resolve in the face of these war crimes. The U.S. must continue to stand united with our allies against Russia's brutal war at every step of the way."
