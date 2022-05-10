Washington is 8th best place to be a police officer

WASHINGTON - Washington State is 8th best ranking throughout the united states to be a police officer according to WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To determine the best states in which to pursue a law-enforcement career, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 key indicators of police-friendliness.

Their data set ranges from the median income for law-enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses per capita.

Ranking top 10 states:

1. Connecticut 

2. California 

3. Illinois

4. District of Columbia

5. Maryland

6. Massachusetts 

7. Minnesota 

8. Washington

9. Colorado

10. Ohio

The worst state to be a cop according to Wallethub is Arkansas. 

 