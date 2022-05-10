Washington is 8th best place to be a police officer

WASHINGTON - Washington State is 8th best ranking throughout the united states to be a police officer according to WalletHub, a personal finance website.
To determine the best states in which to pursue a law-enforcement career, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 key indicators of police-friendliness.
Their data set ranges from the median income for law-enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses per capita.
Ranking top 10 states:
1. Connecticut
2. California
3. Illinois
4. District of Columbia
5. Maryland
6. Massachusetts
7. Minnesota
8. Washington
9. Colorado
10. Ohio
The worst state to be a cop according to Wallethub is Arkansas.
