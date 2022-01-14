Watch Out For Fake Masks

As new COVID-19 cases soar across the United States, President Biden has announced that the U.S. will give high quality masks to Americans for free. This comes after the CDC recommended that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in public spaces with potentially high virus transmission. This begs the question, what masks should you be using in this case?
Researchers in Australia have found that regular cloth masks are 50% less effective at filtering virus particles, while surgical and N-95 masks are 99% effective. Unfortunately, now people are trying to sell counterfeit masks during this time of crisis when people are just trying to get the supplies they need to stay healthy.
“There is a huge market for counterfeit masks out there. If you are looking for an N-95 mask, those are regulated through American standards by the CDC and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health or NIOSH. A real N-95 mask will have the NIOSH stamp on it to tell you it meets those standards” said Erin Hockaday, COVID-19 Program Manager and BFHD Operations Chief.
A sure fire way to tell if masks are counterfeit is if they claim that KF-94 or KN-95 masks are U.S. regulated. KF-94 adheres to South Korea’s standard and KN-95 adheres to China’s standard. These masks do not adhere to American standards according to the CDC.
Next week, the White House will announce their plans for sending masks to people all over the country. In the meantime while you wait for your mask, BFHD recommends double masking or upgrading your cloth mask to a surgical mask. If you are trying to purchase new masks, the CDC has a running list of certified equipment and counterfeit respirators with pictures so you can see the difference before buying.