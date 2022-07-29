Watershed brings concerns of heat exhaustion, heat stroke

QUINCY, Wash. - Watershed brings thousands of people out to The Gorge Amphitheater each year. With the event being held in the middle of a heat wave, heat stroke and heat exhaustion are real concerns.
The CEO of the local hospital Quincy Medical Center, Glenda Bishop, wants to remind people to take steps to prevent heat related illnesses.
"These are excessive temperatures and we're just reminding folks to stay ahead of dehydration," Bishop said.
Festival-goers Kailey Davis and Nicole Edwards are attending Watershed for the second time and came prepared.
"A mister, and it's a lifesaver, lots of water, liquid IV, and shade and sunscreen that's kind of our plan," Davis said.
They also plan to cool off in the river.
The heat shouldn't prevent you from having fun but if you plan on drinking, stay hydrated.
"Make sure you double it in water that's what my mom told me," Edwards said.
Watershed set up cooling zones and water stations around the venue and campsites to help people stay cool.
A medical tent is also on site in case of an emergency and EMS are standing by.
If you do get heat stroke or have another emergency on site you can text (509) 774-3889 with your location and your situation.
Quincy Medical Center is also prepared to respond to any heat related illness or other emergency. Bishop tells me during the summer the staff always anticipates more people coming into the emergency room because they're located in a heavy recreation area.
"Just making sure our supplies as far as supplies that are necessary for starting IVs so we can keep people hydrated and pharmaceutical supplies heat stroke and dehydration," Bishop said.
The hospital also has a physician on staff 24/7, a radiologist on call and housekeeping on call to turn rooms over quickly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.