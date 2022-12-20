Improperly repossessing cars. Erroneously denying mortgage loan modifications. Wrongfully freezing or closing customers' accounts.
Those are some of the infractions allegedly committed by Wells Fargo that has led the bank to agree to a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
The settlement, announced Tuesday morning, was described by the agency as merely another step in addressing long-running harms alleged against the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based financial institution. More than 16 million consumers were affected from 2011 to 2022, it said.
“Wells Fargo’s rinse-repeat cycle of violating the law has harmed millions of American families,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “The CFPB is ordering Wells Fargo to refund billions of dollars to consumers across the country. This is an important initial step for accountability and long-term reform of this repeat offender.”
The settlement includes a $1.7 billion penalty and approximately $2 billion in restitution.
In a statement, the bank said its current leadership had made "significant progress in transforming Wells Fargo," and that the required actions related to many of the issues described in the settlement "are already substantially complete."
