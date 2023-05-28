Celebrated on the last Monday in May each year, Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember U.S. military personal who've lost their lives in service to our country.
For many people, it also marks the unofficial start of shorts season and they celebrate its arrival by spending the day at the beach or hosting a backyard cookout.
Whatever plans you've got on the calendar, there's a chance you may need to swing by your local grocery or convenience store on the day. If you're wondering what stores are open on Memorial Day, we've got en extensive list of the retailers that are staying open — and keeping their doors closed — this year.
Unlike banks, schools and government offices (including the post office), which all close on Memorial Day, a majority of grocers, convenience stores and merchants are open and happy to welcome customers.
Wondering about beloved stores like Target, Walmart, Lowe's and Costco?
We've got the skinny on all of them to help save you the time and trouble of looking them up. That means you've got plenty of extra time time to post these Memorial Day quotes, go to a restaurant run by a veteran or shop the epic holiday sales.
Retail stores open on Memorial Day
Ace Hardware: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
Barnes & Noble: Stores are open on Memorial Day but customers are advised to check the website for local holiday hours. Find local hours here.
Belk: Stores are open, but hours will vary by location. Find local hours here.
Best Buy: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
Big Lots: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
Dollar General: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
Dollar Tree: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
Family Dollar: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
HomeGoods: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.
Homesense: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.
IKEA: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
JOANN Fabric and Craft Store: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.
JCPenney: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
Lowe’s: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
Macy’s: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
Marshalls: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.
Michaels: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.
Nordstrom: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.
Nordstrom Rack: Stores are open. but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.
Petco: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
PetSmart: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.
Sephora: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
The Home Depot: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
T.J. Maxx: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.
Grocery stores open on Memorial Day
ACME: Stores are open with some locations having modified hours. Find local hours here.
Albertsons: Stores are open with some locations having modified hours. Find local hours here.
Aldi: Stores are open with limited hours. Find local hours here.
Central Market: Stores are open. In-store pharmacies are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here.
Food Lion: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
Giant Eagle: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
Giant Food: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
Harris Teeter: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
H-E-B: Stores are open with normal hours. In-store pharmacies are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here.
Kroger: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
Lidl: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
Meijer: Stores are open, but hours may vary. Find local hours here.
Price Chopper: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
Publix: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.
Safeway: Stores are open with some locations having modified hours. Find local hours here.
Sam's Club: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Plus members) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Club members). Find local store hours here.
Shaw's: Stores are open with some locations having modified hours. Find local hours here.
ShopRite: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.
Stop & Shop: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
Target: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
The Fresh Market: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
Trader Joe's: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
Vons: Stores are open with some locations having modified hours. Find your local store hours here.
Walmart: Most stores are open from 6 a.m to 11 p.m. Find local hours here.
Wegmans: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.
Whole Foods Market: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.
Winn-Dixie: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.
Convenience stores open on Memorial Day
Casey’s: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Certified Oil: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Cumberland Farms: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.
CVS: A majority of pharmacies are open. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check local store hours here.
Duane Reade: Stores are open with normal hours. Check local store hours here.
GetGo: Stores are open with normal business hours. Check local hours here.
Kwik Shop: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Loaf ‘N Jug: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Minit Mart: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Quik Stop: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Rite Aid: Stores are open with normal business hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours. Find local hours here.
Sprint: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Tom Thumb: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Turkey Hill: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Walgreens: Stores are open with normal business hours. For patient needs, 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will be open and select non-24 hour pharmacies will be open with modified hours. Find local hours here.
Wawa: Stores are open, but select stores may have modified hours. Find local hours here.
7-Eleven: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.