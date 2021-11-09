WASHINGTON - The $550 billion infrastructure bill is waiting for President Biden's signature before it can be disbursed to each state.
Senator Maria Cantwell released how the money Washington state receives will be used.
Most of the money will go to transportation and water conservation.
Airports will receive $384.7 million in total across the state. Tri-Cities airport will receive $16.7 million. Yakima and Walla Walla airports will receive just over $5 million.
Roads and railroad crossings will also receive hundreds of millions of dollars to build safe crossings and improve the quality of our highways.
For water conservation, the Columbia River Basin Geographical Program will receive $79 million to protect its estuary.
For a full list of where all the money is going in the state after the bill is signed, go to Senator Cantwell's website.