When a foster mom didn't have childcare, her college professor volunteered as class babysitter

House Republicans have narrowly passed legislation that would fulfill a campaign promise to give parents a role in what’s taught in public schools. It has little chance in the Democrat-run Senate and critics say it would propel a far-right movement that has led to book bans, restrictions aimed at transgender students and raucous school board meetings across the country. Speaker Kevin McCarthy made the “Parents' Bill of Rights Act” a priority during the early weeks of his tenure. Friday's vote was an early test of unity for House Republicans, who have a thin majority.