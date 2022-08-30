White fudge animal cookies sold at Target recalled after metal pieces were found

Cookies sold at Target stores across the U.S. are being recalled after wire-metal pieces were found inside part of the product.
York, Pennsylvania-based D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. Inc. is voluntarily recalling its 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies, which come in clear plastic bear-shaped jugs.
The affected products have a best-by date of Feb. 21, 2023, and the lot number Y052722.
People who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop consuming it and return it for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. Inc. at 888-480-1988, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
