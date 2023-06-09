Ukrainian forces are making a major effort to punch through Russian defensive lines in southeast Ukraine for a second day in what may be the start of a counteroffensive. Russian officials seem to be trying to portray the Ukrainian attacks as the start of the counteroffensive. They said that Russian forces have foiled at least one assault. While not explicitly confirming such a large-scale effort, Kyiv authorities say their forces are indeed increasing offensive operations and making gains. But they suggest some of the Russian announcements are misinformation.