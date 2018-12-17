SPOKANE, WA (AP) - Students who use tobacco products at Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, will have to take their habit off-campus.
The school goes tobacco-free on Jan. 1.
School officials say discussions for making the campus tobacco- and vape-free have stretched back more than two years.
The Spokesman-Review reports an estimated 9 percent of students will be impacted by the change.
Students who are caught smoking, vaping or chewing tobacco on campus will go through a conduct process that examines each offense on a case-by-case basis. Punishment will be reserved for repeat offenders.
Some Whitworth students have voiced opposition to the smoking ban.
About 50 percent of America's colleges or universities have similar rules.
