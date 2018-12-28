UNITED STATES - With the government shutdown now in day 7, President Trump is raising the stakes on the border wall fight. He now threatens to close the southern border entirely if Democrats in Congress don't give him funding for the wall.
No full session for the House or Senate until early January, as 800,000 federal workers go without paychecks.
In a new poll, 47 percent of Americans blame President Trump for the government shutdown. 33 percent blame Democrats.
This as the Secretary of Homeland Security goes to Texas and Arizona to review health care for migrant children, after the death of a second child this week.