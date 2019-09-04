MANILA, PHILIPPINES - An American woman tried to smuggle a baby out of the Philippines by packing the child into a piece of carry-on luggage, authorities in the Philippines said.

Philippines Immigration Bureau officials said they were alerted Wednesday morning local time that a woman, had a 6-day-old baby in her luggage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, CNN reported.

The woman was identified as Jennifer Erin Talbot, NBC News reported. She was trying to board a Delta flight to Detroit, but her final stop was Columbus, Ohio, officials said.

Officials said the woman had no documentation for the baby, but claimed to be the aunt of the newborn, CNN reported.

The baby is in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Philippines.