Woman warns others about Geek Squad Scam

KENNEWICK, WA - Another scam is going around and one woman is warning others about it. Luckily, she did all the right things to protect herself.

Betty Lee received a phone call Monday from a local number she thought she had recognized. But when she answered, a man she did not recognize came on and offered to give her a refund for some computer work she had done a while back.

"He was wanting to give me a refund on some computer work I had done and I said 'what company are you with?' And he said Geek Squad," Lee said.

Lee thought it was odd that Geek Squad would reach out to give her a refund, but she followed along with the caller. He told Lee that in order to give her the refund he was going to need to access her computer and information, and proceeded to ask her how much she paid for the work she had done.

That's when the red flag went up in her head.

"I thought that was kind of strange because if they are calling me for a refund... they should have that information," Lee said.

Knowing something was off, Betty quickly got off the phone and dialed her local Geek Squad to see if this was right. A representative ensured her that Geek Squad does not reach out unless the customer reaches out first and that the phone call she received was indeed a scam.

"My fear is that they will get a hold of someone who will let them into their computer," Lee said.

A local best buy Geek Squad member offered tips on how to know if the call is really a scam.

Geek Squad will never reach out to you in a phone call. The customer must reach out first. The squad member will always ask you for your membership number before proceeding. If you are still unsure if the call is legitimate you can always ask for the store number they are calling from or ask to speak with a manager.

"I don't know much about a computer, but there are people who do I understand and once they have access they can take any information you have and its gone," Lee said.

Remember not to give out or "verify" personal information to anyone who calls you over the phone. This goes for social security numbers, banking numbers, credit card numbers and anything personal.