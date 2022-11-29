Christian Pulisic's goal late in the first half gave the United States a dramatic 1-0 victory over Iran in Qatar on Tuesday, sending America through to World Cup knockout action.
With this do-or-die win at Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor, the United States finished in second place of Group B play with five points.
The Americans advanced to round-of-16 play and will play Group A winner Netherlands at 10 a.m. EST Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.
Reaching the round of 16 marked a huge achievement for the U.S. program, which failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
